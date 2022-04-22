Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,441,322 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $562.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

