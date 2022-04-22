BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Trading Up 5.7%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 3,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.
About BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.
