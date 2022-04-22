Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,280 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $77.06 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.