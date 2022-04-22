Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.39 and last traded at $180.64. 45,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,180,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.49 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
