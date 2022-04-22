Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.39 and last traded at $180.64. 45,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,180,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.31.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.