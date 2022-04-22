SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $283.01 and last traded at $283.85. 22,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,049,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.82.

Specifically, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

