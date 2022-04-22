Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. 30,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,576,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

