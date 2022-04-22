Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

