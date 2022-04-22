Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,049.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,049 ($13.65) and last traded at GBX 1,049.40 ($13.65), with a volume of 274099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.18).

OCDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,365 ($30.77).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,481.51.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($12,946.79). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,837.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.