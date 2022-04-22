Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 6431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.61.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
