Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 5.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.00. 5,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,703,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

