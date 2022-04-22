Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.08

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.08 and last traded at C$39.70, with a volume of 134976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.6993891 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

