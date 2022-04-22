Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $265.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.63.

FB opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $283.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

