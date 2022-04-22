CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $701.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

