Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $595.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

