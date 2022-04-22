Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.40. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 183,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,920 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

