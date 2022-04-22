Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

