Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,271 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $55,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

