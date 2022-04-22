Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

