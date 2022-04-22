American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

