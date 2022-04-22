Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,974 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX stock opened at $246.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

