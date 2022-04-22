Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

