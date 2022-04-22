Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,877 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.02 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.73 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.