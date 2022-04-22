Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,017 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $503.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $560.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.09.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

