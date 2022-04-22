Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 207,513 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

