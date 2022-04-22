Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,520 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

TT stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

