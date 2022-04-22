CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

