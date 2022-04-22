Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

Cloudflare stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

