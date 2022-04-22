Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.73 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 267,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

DRE stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

