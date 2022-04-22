Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.74 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $359.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $338.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.