Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

