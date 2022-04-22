Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.52 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.77.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

