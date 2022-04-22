Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.99 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $96.05 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

