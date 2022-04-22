Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sun Communities by 292.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI opened at $190.59 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.78.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

