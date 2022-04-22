Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Lyft worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

