Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Lyft worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

