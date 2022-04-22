Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 50,348 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

