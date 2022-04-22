Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,885 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

IQVIA stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.67. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

