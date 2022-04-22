KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $71,536,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $55,764,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $39,466,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.50 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $185.99.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

