KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

