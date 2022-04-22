KBC Group NV Invests $175,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,941,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

