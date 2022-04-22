KBC Group NV Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tredegar by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tredegar by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tredegar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 26,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TG opened at $12.02 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

