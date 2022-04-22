KBC Group NV Sells 491 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,072,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,469,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,005,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,069.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,069.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,055.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.