KBC Group NV Sells 1,458 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Five9 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

