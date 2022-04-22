New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $103.28 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

