New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Western Union by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

