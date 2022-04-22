New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trupanion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRUP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

