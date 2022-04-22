New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRLB stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

