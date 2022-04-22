AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 557.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

