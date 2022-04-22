Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $190.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

