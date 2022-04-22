Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.60 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

