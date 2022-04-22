Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $72.20 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

